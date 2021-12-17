Police in Italy searched the home of a suspected serial sexual predator Friday who allegedly posed as a gynecologist to persuade numerous women to undergo vaginal exams through a weblink.

Authorities in Bari seized smartphones and memory cards from the 40-year-old after they wiretapped the man’s phone calls once complaints came in from several alleged victims, according to Agence France-Presse.

The man allegedly contacted women who underwent swabs at clinics in different places across the country, informing them they were diagnosed with “several vaginal infections,” police noted in a statement.

“He then persuaded them to undergo an online gynaecological exam,” the statement read.

It said “over 400 women throughout Italy” were targeted, ranging from Lazio, Lombardia, and Calabria.

According to la Repubblica, the suspect used an anonymous phone number.

“He introduced himself as a doctor. He knew my date and place of birth and asked me if I had done a gynaecological check-up in recent months,” one victim reportedly said. “He asked increasingly personal questions… then requested a video call via Zoom or Hangout… (and) asked me to show my private parts to confirm the diagnosis,” claimed the woman, whose name was reported as Lucia.

An investigation into the case was ongoing, authorities noted.

A sexual predator is defined as an individual who seeks out sexual contact with another individual through a predatory or abusive manner, WebMD reported in November 2020.

“People who are sexual predators may or may not have committed sex crimes — like sexual harassment, assault, rape, and pedophilia — but all sexual predators have sought out inappropriate contact in one way or another,” the website read.

Recognizing the signs of sexual abuse and predatory behavior can aid in stopping the abuse quickly, or before more harm is done.

In addition, warning signs can serve as a red flag for abusive and potential sexual predatory behavior in a person.

The possible warning signs included manipulative language, pushing someone’s physical and sexual boundaries, or exhibiting jealousy and controlling behavior.