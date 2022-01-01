An off-duty Cleveland policeman was shot and killed during a carjacking on the west side Friday, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer told Fox 19.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive at approximately 6:00 p.m., officials noted.

The report continued: Cleveland EMS said crews took an approximately 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to Fairview Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he was shot twice in the back and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Follmer confirmed the victim was a patrol officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District. His name has not yet been released. Officials said a BOLO was issued for his stolen car, which police sources said was later recovered on East 261st Street and Lakeshore in Euclid after leading police on a chase through several East Side communities.

Police sources also said two suspects had apparently been taken into custody.

Officials provided additional information during a press conference on Friday:

The exact motive was unknown, and it remained unclear whether the suspects knew the victim was an officer.

“This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family and for our officers. Senseless… it just doesn’t make any sense,” Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Drummond commented.

Video footage showed first responders at the scene:

“It’s a heck of a way to end the year. Anytime that life is taken is a tragedy,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard stated.

“We just ask that everybody prays for the families of all the victims of crimes in our city… pray for the family of this officer. It’s a difficult time. Pray for our city,” Howard added.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for more information resulting in the identification and prosecution of persons involved in the incident, the Fox 19 report said.

Citizens may call 216-25CRIME or visit www.25crime.com to offer their tips.