A motorcyclist riding a reportedly stolen bike at speeds of 130 miles per hour in Los Angeles was killed in a horrific crash on live television Thursday.

The gruesome crash occurred “near the intersection of Roscoe Blvd. and Fallbrook Ave. in West Hills” at approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to KTTV. The motorcycle slammed into a car that was turning left through the intersection, which forcibly launched the rider some 100 feet.

The identity of the motorcyclist, who was determined “dead on scene” according to the LA Fire Department, has not been released.

“According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were tracking the motorcycle, but were not chasing it when the crash occurred,” KTTV reports.

The two occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, KTTV reports.

“It’s a very sad day here. Just another example of how reckless driving – regardless of who it is – causes death,” said LAPD Captain Andy Neiman, according to KCBS.

Around 1:00 p.m., undercover officers encountered the motorcycle, according to Neiman.

“There was something that alerted the undercover officers,” Neiman said. “They ran motorcycle license and it came back as a confirmed stolen.”

The outlet reports:

When officers attempted to pull the motorcyclist over in a nearby parking lot, he bolted from the scene,”When he fled, a decision was made by the supervisors and the incident commanders that we would not pursue this motorcycle,” Neiman said. It was then that the motorcycle proceeded to flee from the officers at speeds over 100 miles per hour, losing the police cruiser that was following. However, the police helicopter was still overhead to follow the driver. Neiman relayed that several factors played into the decision to not pursue the motorcycle including, “The time of day, the level of traffic and the potential danger to the public.”

A West Valley man told KTTV he was left stunned after seeing the crash scene.

“If you see the wreckage – it was brutal,” said the man named Jason.

“I feel really bad for the people who were in the car that the motorcycle hit because they are not going to sleep for weeks probably and will be traumatized for the rest of their life,” he added.