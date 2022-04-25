A carjacker brutally beat a 72-year-old Texas grandmother outside of a gas station before stealing her car and meeting his demise in a car wreck, according to a report.

“I can see that man in detail,” Shirlene Hernandez of San Antonio toldKABB/WOAI of her attacker. “I have a picture in my mind of him that just doesn’t go away.”

Hernandez was heading into a Shell gas station near I-35 and Southcross Boulevard on April 12 when a man grabbed onto her, struck her repeatedly in the face, and snatched her car keys, KABB/WOIA reported. Shirlene said three men attempted to tackle the man to no avail and police later found her totaled car and the dead suspect on I-35. He reportedly crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at high speed and was pronounced dead at the crash site, Valley Central noted.

“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma,” Shirlene told KABB/WOIA. “I did not think that. I got really sad because he had died. Now, granted he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”

Helen was left with a bruised face and soreness but said she was mostly okay, according to the outlet.

The 72-year-old Texan still works every day, but the April 12 carjacking left her without a vehicle to get to her job across the city.

“I just don’t want to quit working and so I’ve got to somehow get another car and that takes money and stuff,” she told WABB/WOIA. “I’ve got to figure out what to do.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Hernandez by a woman named Helen, who, according to the page, is the victim’s granddaughter.

The fundraiser, aspiring to raise enough for a new vehicle, has collected $31,515, surpassing the $30,000 goal. The organizer has since disabled donations.

“We are in awe and so thankful for the outpouring of love and support,” an update on the page states. “I don’t know how to properly say thank you to everyone.”