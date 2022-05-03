WATCH – Alleged Thieves Hit San Francisco-Area Walgreens: ‘Get a Job’

Three individuals appeared to snatch items from a shelf inside a San Francisco-area Walgreens as customers watched, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Video footage showed a woman wearing a pink hoodie and blue pants as she rifled through items while standing behind the counter.

Moments later, she and another person dressed in black went to another area of the store, but the individual wearing dark clothes apparently went back behind the counter for more:

Thieves brazenly steal from a Walgreens in Millbrae, Calif., a city near San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/o2eU2K4hlU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2022

The woman in the pink hoodie was seen beside someone wearing a yellow jacket near another shelf. Further into the clip, the person in black exited the store and the two others followed, both carrying large bags.

“Get a job,” the individual behind the camera said as they fled the store.

In October, the shoplifting surge forced Walgreens to shutter five additional San Francisco locations, Breitbart News reported.

“Shoplifting has skyrocketed in San Francisco recently, likely a result of Proposition 47, which dictates stealing would not be a felony in California if the item stolen did not exceed $950,” the outlet said at the time.

Earlier this year, Democrats showed support for San Francisco’s district attorney, Chesa Boudin, who faces a recall election in June as crime increased in the area, according to Breitbart News:

Boudin, the son of a convicted member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, was elected in 2019 on promises to pursue criminal justice reform, including a pledge to stop prosecuting “quality of life” crimes such as public urination. He immediately caused controversy by firing experienced anti-gang prosecutors and dropping charges against a man who attacked police. His policies became more controversial as crimes, including mass looting, continued to spread in the city.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the recent incident happened in April at the Walgreens in Millbrae, an area near San Francisco.

“Walgreens did not contact the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, however, a customer did call to report being hit in the arm by one of the suspects,” Javier Acosta, who is with the sheriff’s office, explained.

He added deputies responded but could not find the suspects, and the victim did not want to press charges, the Fox report concluded.