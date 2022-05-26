An Oregon jury on Wednesday convicted 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy – who authored a blog post in 2011 called “How to Murder Your Husband” – of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018, KOIN reported.
Crampton Brophy was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Daniel, a chef at the Oregon Culinary Institute (OCI), whose body was discovered in a kitchen at the OCI with two gunshot wounds to the heart on June 2, 2018, KOIN reported. Nancy was arrested months later, on September 5, 2018.
During her trial, Nancy testified that surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the OCI in the Goose Holland neighborhood of Portland did show her in a grey minivan near the OCI close to when Daniel was killed, according to KOIN. The van was seen leaving the area at 7:29 a.m. after she had disarmed the kitchen alarm at 7:22 a.m, according to the outlet.
Crampton Brophy, a writer, testified that she drove to the area to do some writing, which was in contradiction to what she allegedly said in a prior police interview when she claimed to have been writing in bed at the time of her husband’s killing, according to KOIN. She testified that she had a “memory hole” regarding exactly what transpired.
KGW reported:
The prosecution also focused on the gun used in the murder. Prosecutors contended that [Crampton] Brophy first researched and purchased a “ghost gun” kit online, then later bought a Glock 17 handgun at the Portland Gun Expo and separately purchased another slide and barrel designed to fit it.
Portland police detectives testified that the slide and barrel on the gun that Crampton Brophy surrendered on the day of the homicide were not used at the crime, but that police were unable to recover the additional slide and barrel to compare it to the bullets fired at the crime scene.
Prosecutors argued that Crampton Brophy had a financial motivation to commit the murder — so she could benefit from his life insurance policies, according to KOIN.
The outlet noted:
The fall before Brophy was killed, the couple had taken $35,000 out of Brophy’s 401K account — about half of its total amount — to pay down credit card debts and to catch up on the more than $8,000 they owed on their mortgage.
An expert witness for the prosecution said the Brophys were teetering on the edge of a financial cliff, but an expert witness for the defense said this 401K loan was a smart way to ensure they could keep their house, make improvements to it, and eventually sell it.
Judge Christopher Ramos ruled not to include her blog piece “How to Murder Your Husband” as evidence in the case following a defense motion, KOIN noted.
The jury, comprised of five men and seven women, took more than two days to come to its verdict, and Crampton Brophy is set for sentencing on June 13, the Associated Press noted. One of her attorneys, Lisa Maxwell, said her client intends to appeal the verdict.
