An Oregon jury on Wednesday convicted 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy – who authored a blog post in 2011 called “How to Murder Your Husband” – of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018, KOIN reported.

Crampton Brophy was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Daniel, a chef at the Oregon Culinary Institute (OCI), whose body was discovered in a kitchen at the OCI with two gunshot wounds to the heart on June 2, 2018, KOIN reported. Nancy was arrested months later, on September 5, 2018.

During her trial, Nancy testified that surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the OCI in the Goose Holland neighborhood of Portland did show her in a grey minivan near the OCI close to when Daniel was killed, according to KOIN. The van was seen leaving the area at 7:29 a.m. after she had disarmed the kitchen alarm at 7:22 a.m, according to the outlet.

Crampton Brophy, a writer, testified that she drove to the area to do some writing, which was in contradiction to what she allegedly said in a prior police interview when she claimed to have been writing in bed at the time of her husband’s killing, according to KOIN. She testified that she had a “memory hole” regarding exactly what transpired.

