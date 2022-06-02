Police: Tulsa Shooting Suspect a ‘Black Male’ Between 35-40 Years Old

Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish said the suspect who attacked the St. Francis Hospital campus was a “black male estimated to be between 35-40 years old.”

Breitbart News reported the attack occurred late Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports indicated three innocents died and that figure was later updated to four innocents were killed.

The attacker was also killed via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

CBS News reported police have not identified the attacker yet, but Dalgleish believes they are close to doing so. The deputy police chief would only say the deceased suspect is a “black male” who appears to be between 35-40 years old.

He reported the attacker had “a handgun and a rifle,” and “it appears both weapons, at one point or another, were fired.” Dalgleish said the attack lasted “four to five minutes.”

The Guardian noted Dalgleish saying officers responded to reports of shots fired within about three minutes.

