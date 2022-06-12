A Houston rapper who reportedly raps about stealing from ATMs in one of his songs was one of four people arrested for allegedly robbing an ATM technician.

In a press release, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that Ladesion Riley, 30, Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, and Christopher Alton, 27, were arrested on June 6 for allegedly carrying “out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine” in Nashville. The Houston Police Officers’ Union said in a tweet that Riley is a rapper who rapped about robbing ATMs.

IRONY: When you make a rap song called "Make It Home", about bank jugging and hitting atm's out of state, and then don't make it home… 😂😂😂😂 Ladesion "Jugg god" Riley jinxed the whole gang. Great job, again, @MNPDNashville . We're going to miss these four so much. pic.twitter.com/vJT4IjbNpl — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) June 7, 2022

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said at about 10:40 a.m., two members of the group came up behind the technician in the 600 block of Thompson Lane and directed “him to not do anything stupid and hand over the money.”

The crew fled the scene, and police determined that a Hyundai Elantra used as a getaway car in the heist was a rental from Hertz, according to the release.

“Using information provided from Hertz, detectives, with the assistance of aviation units, discovered the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that accompanied it parked at the Motel 6 in Dickson,” the MNPD noted. “Detectives watched as what appeared to be cash was loaded into the Jeep.”

Riley and both Dugases allegedly entered the Jeep while Alton hopped in the Hyundai, and as the cars started pulling away from the motel, the Dickson Police Department pounced with the aid of the MNPD and federal Bureau of Investigation. The four were apprehended “without incident” after they pulled over and authorities recovered the money.

The four are facing federal charges, and the FBI has launched an investigation into whether the four committed similar robberies in other locales, the MNPD said.

In a social media post, the Houston Police Officers Union noted that Riley is a rapper who goes by “213 Jugg God” and has a song called “Make it Home,” which the Union said is about robbing out-of-state ATM machines.

“IRONY: When you make a rap song called ‘Make It Home’, about bank jugging and hitting atm’s out of state, and then don’t make it home…” the union stated in a tweet, accompanied by three laughing emojis.

“Ladesion ‘Jugg god’ Riley jinxed the whole gang,” the tweet continued, adding that “We’re going to miss these four so much.”

“Out of state, dodging jakes, running with the Florida plates. I done hit the road and got that money in about 40 states,” the song begins.

The union further stated that Riley was out on bond at the time of the incident “for a pending Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle charge.” A picture showing a lengthy rap sheet accompanied the tweet.

Ladesion Riley is also on felony bond, out of the 182nd, for a pending Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle charge. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/EcVVGac1GS — Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) June 7, 2022

They also noted that Darius Dugas was free on bond on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, the Austin Police Department in Texas sent out a press release explaining that “jugging” refers to when a suspect follows a victim from a bank or ATM to a secondary location and demands the victim’s money.