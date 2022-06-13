A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in Maryland while trying to arrest a suspect, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Now the department is reeling from its loss.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was trying to apprehend a fugitive wanted on several felony warrants, the sheriff’s office said, according to NBC Washington.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office detailed what happened:

Deputy Hilliard spotted the suspect coming out of an apartment complex and a foot pursuit ensued. Deputy Hilliard was fatally shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect. After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region, the suspect was captured and is awaiting arraignment. There is no further threat by this man to our communities. The days ahead will be challenging, but for now, we are mourning the loss of an incredible human being. Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time.

At the beginning of April, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said 101 officers had been shot in the line of duty so far this year, Breitbart News reported.

“We are in the midst of a real crisis. The violence directed at law enforcement officers is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement,” National FOP President Patrick Yoes explained at the time.

Per the recent incident, WJZ reported the fugitive’s name was Austin Davidson:

The Wicomico Sheriff shared a photo of Davidson late Sunday and thanked citizens for their help in the case:

UPDATE: UPDATE AUSTIN DAVIDSON HAS BEEN LOCATED. Thank you to the public for their help. All further information will come from MSP. pic.twitter.com/rAIFbyqN9t — Wicomico Sheriff (@WicoSheriff) June 13, 2022

“As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post on Monday.

“This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him,” it concluded.