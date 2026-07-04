President Donald Trump has directed that the Salute to America celebration on the National Mall reopen its doors at 9:45 p.m. ET after it was evacuated earlier Saturday evening due to weather, and his keynote speech for America’s 250th birthday is now scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET.

Freedom 250 spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez announced in a release that, at the president’s direction, doors will reopen, and he will push forward with his speech:

America, it’s time to celebrate! At President Donald J. Trump’s direction, gates to the National Mall will reopen at 9:45 PM. The Salute to America celebration will move forward, the President will deliver remarks at 11:00 PM, and the fireworks spectacular will follow. Rain or shine, the American people deserve a celebration worthy of our nation’s historic 250th birthday. For 250 years, Americans have overcome every challenge with grit, resilience, and determination. A little rain will never diminish our pride, our patriotism, or our celebration of the greatest nation in the history of the world.

The release came moments after the president issued a Truth Social post at 9:05 p.m. stating the storm appeared it would soon pass, and he plans to leave the White House for the mall soon:

Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

In a statement, a White House official told NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer earlier Saturday that Trump “will give a historical speech tonight, looking back on our nation’s history since its founding 250 years ago and utilizing the stories of American heroes to tell it. It will be a unique speech unlike any other he’s given before.”