The St. Cloud Police Department said two people stole almost 1,100 gallons of fuel from a Florida gas station earlier this month.

Police explained that on June 1, officers responded when 1,093 gallons of diesel was allegedly taken from the station but did not name it, Fox 35 reported Tuesday.

The department detailed the case in a social media post on Tuesday, describing the suspects’ vehicles as white trucks:

The suspect vehicles are white Ford F250 trucks, possibly 2006-2009 models. One truck appears to have a black or dark-colored running board, and the other silver or light-colored running boards. Both vehicles have what is believed to be a large tank in the bed used to store fuel. The trucks were last seen northbound on Narcoossee Road.

The department provided surveillance images of the suspects, one of whom was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white hat and neon-green shirt.

The second person was described as a Hispanic man wearing a fisherman’s hat and possibly a dark grey shirt.

We are looking for two suspects regarding the theft of approximately 1,093 gallons of gas! Do you know either of our suspects? If so, please contact Det. Mannix at 407-891-6729 or @CrimelineFL. #turnemintuesday #tips #CrimeLine #SCPD pic.twitter.com/7oN6y4bxb4 — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) June 14, 2022

In March, the manager of a family-owned gas station in Houston, Texas, said criminals targeted its diesel fuel, making off with over 1,000 gallons, Breitbart News reported.

“The thefts allegedly occurred on consecutive days in which the national gas price average repeatedly broke all-time highs,” the outlet said.

America’s gas prices have climbed 58 cents over the past month under President Joe Biden’s leadership, according to Breitbart News.

“The national gas price average reached yet another record high on Monday, June 13, surpassing $5.00. According to AAA’s figures, the national average price for regular gas is now $5.014,” the outlet said:

Mid-grade is now $5.391, premium is now $5.685, and diesel sits at $5.770 after reaching a record high Sunday. Overall, the price for regular gas has increased nearly 15 cents over the last week and 58 cents over the last month, when the average stood around $4.432.

Citizens with more information about the recent case were asked to call Det. Mannix at 407-891-6729 or the Central Florida Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).