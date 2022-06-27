The brother of FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was shot dead in Chicago Friday morning around 2 a.m.

CBS News reported the shooting, which occurred in Morgan Park “in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue.”

A group of people were standing outside when someone in a black vehicle opened fire, wounding two people and killing one.

The New York Post notes that the fatality was Christian Caldwell, Gianno’s brother.

On Saturday Gianno tweeted:

Yesterday was the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother was murdered on the south side of Chicago. Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him 😭. Please keep my family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/vtbU7qzcUa — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) June 25, 2022

The Post quoted Gianno telling FOX News Saturday about his brother’s murder on air, saying, “What I’m looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother. [M]y baby brother never had a chance. I would never want to see any street justice or violence against the people who even murdered my little brother. But I do want them brought to justice.”

The Chicago Sun-Times notes that 301 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 26, 2022.

