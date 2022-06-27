25 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-five people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 15 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The first of those the three shooting fatalities was a 5-month-girl who was shot in the head, fatally wounded, while sitting in a vehicle Friday about 6:45 p.m.

There were two more shooting fatalities Friday, one at 11 p.m. and another just after 11:30 p.m.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes there were two additional fatal shootings as the weekend continued, bringing the total number of fatal shootings for the weekend to five.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend occurred 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when a man was fatally shot while exiting his car “in the 1300-block of West Roosevelt Road.”

The weekend’s fifth fatal shooting took place “in the 300-block of South Pulaski Road” Sunday about 1:30 p.m., when two men opened fire on a CTA bus. A man was shot in the head and killed.

The Sun-Times points out 301 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 26, 2022.

