Twenty-seven-year-old Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D) is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an alleged probation violation after being sentenced in March.

The Inkster, Michigan, representative had been in and out of the court room following his arrest for drunk driving in April of last year, Fox 2 reported Tuesday:

He pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated after initially declining a plea deal. In exchange for the plea, resisting arrest and DUI charges were dropped. Additionally, the deal allows the reduction of his felony charges to dismissals if he completes a youth sentencing program.

The young man violated the terms of his bond three times and served time behind bars after the third violation, the outlet said.

Jones wrecked his car on April 6, 2021, and allegedly assaulted first responders at the scene who were there to help him and a passenger, according to Breitbart News.

The passenger’s pants were reportedly down when she vomited near the car, and the representative’s pants were “partially down” when first responders got to the scene on I-96, law enforcement reports stated.

“The video shows two troopers attempting to work with Jones to obtain his license, which the state representative refused to provide. At that point, they took him to the ground,” the Breitbart News article said.

Jones also allegedly threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and “Michigan State Police say Jones’s blood-alcohol level was .191 — more than double the .08 legal limit,” the outlet’s report continued.

A citizen claimed to have seen Jones driving erratically on I-96 prior to the accident, and video showed a black vehicle driving on the shoulder:

In July, the representative defended spending campaign money at a strip club in Dearborn, saying, “We have to meet people where they’re at sometimes,” Breitbart News reported.