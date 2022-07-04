Police are investigating damage to property at a church in Madison, Wisconsin, that was evidently perpetrated by a pro-abortion group.

“St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signage were damaged by graffiti, which contained ‘anti-pro-life and anti-police’ messages, according to officers,” WMTV reported Saturday.

The messages were scrawled across the front door and entrance in blue spray paint.

Photos showed the graffiti read, “Pro Life My [blurred] Let’s Talk About All The Native Kids You’ve Killed”:

RIGHT NOW: Madison Police are investigating the property at St. Bernard Catholic Church after an incident of vandalism. The front door was damaged by the graffiti with anti-"pro-life" statements. I’ve blurred the photos with profanity language for social media. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/LZzzWtqbHE — Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) July 2, 2022

“St. Bernard Parish is saddened over the graffiti on the front of the church. We understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, but this does nothing to solve any issues. We join in prayer for those who did this, that the Lord may heal their hearts. An investigation is ongoing with Madison Police,” said Pastor Michael Radowicz.

The United States Supreme Court recently overruled Roe v. Wade, holding that the Constitution does not provide a right to abortion.

The decision returned the issue to the states, Breitbart News reported June 24:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

Following the decision, states may pass any abortion restrictions which voters choose to establish.

Meanwhile, a faith-based center for pregnant women in Colorado was recently vandalized and burned, and the case was being investigated as arson, according to Breitbart News.

Longmont, Colo.: The Life Choices pregnancy resource center was attacked & set on fire early on June 25. The threat "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you" was written on the damaged building. That is the slogan of far-left terror group Jane's Revenge. https://t.co/fsIK5BCuGA pic.twitter.com/P1YUHG73Dd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Per the WMTV report, citizens with more information were asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go to p3tips.com.

Law enforcement said anyone with information resulting in an arrest could qualify for a cash reward.