A Chicago Police Department supervisor reportedly told officers on Saturday to end pursuit of a vehicle used by suspects in an apparent murder that had occurred minutes before, according to radio transmissions.

In response to the command, one officer reportedly said, “This department’s a joke,” according to CWB Chicago.

The chase involved four men, the outlet said, and three of them were recorded allegedly firing shots. Police radio transmissions preserved the interactions that began just before 5:00 p.m. after ten shots were reportedly fired at 615 South California.

The vehicle involved in the alleged incident was a white Dodge Charger. Following the apparent shooting, the three men got back into the vehicle.

“An officer who arrived at the scene said it appeared the victim was dead,” the CWB Chicago article continued, noting the car was reportedly stolen.

Upon seeing the Charger, a patrol unit engaged the vehicle, and officers eventually confirmed the shooting that happened on California was a code that meant murder.

However, when the Charger and police entered the suburb of Cicero, “a Chicago police supervisor immediately terminated the chase, leading to a series of outbursts from officers who disagreed with the decision not to go after a carload of possible murderers.”

In June, it was announced that Chicago police were barred from chasing people on foot when the person ran or committed minor offenses, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“The policy also makes a point of reminding officers that they or their supervisors will not be criticized or disciplined for deciding against a foot pursuit or calling one off,” the outlet said.

In the recent incident, the shooting victim was a man in his 50s who died when he was shot in the head on South California, authorities said.

However, law enforcement had not yet reported any arrests.

The outlet also noted the department introduced a vehicle pursuit policy in 2020, giving officers instructions to consider when deciding if they should chase a vehicle.

In recent years, more police departments placed restrictions on high-speed chases, but that caused concern that it was allowing criminals to go free, WGN News reported in April 2021:

Meanwhile, 21 individuals were shot during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, and seven of them died, Breitbart News reported Monday.