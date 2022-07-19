A Providence, Rhode Island, strip club was recently robbed of a huge amount of cash, most of which was in $1 bills.

Cadillac Lounge manager Ed Imondi explained he had the money out and was counting it prior to opening hours when the incident occurred, according to CBS Boston.

A man entered and pointed a gun at his head, telling him, “This is a robbery.” The suspect allegedly snatched $3,500 out of Imondi’s hands.

He also demanded he open a safe holding $22,000 in $1 bills.

“He took all the ones, I could hear him stacking them into the big bag he had,” Imondi recalled, adding, “Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there.”

According to reports, Jontay Goode now faces a charge of armed robbery, and law enforcement said he had on a mask during the incident.

Providence police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Cadillac Lounge.

“I thought it was a joke; this can’t be,” the manager told reporters during a recent interview, noting the man probably had inside information regarding the safe:

The manager of the Cadillac lounge tells us the robber held the gun to his head and told him to open a specific safe which indicated to the manager that he probably knew inside information about the safe. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/sqcByRvTKg — Natalie Noury (@NatalieNoury) July 18, 2022

A photo showed a police car parked behind the club as authorities investigated the incident:

K-9 units on the tracks behind the Cadillac lounge in Providence. Just this morning the manager was robbed at gun point $22,000 from a safe and $3,500 from the managers hand according to owner Dick Shappy. Stay tuned on @ABC6 for more to come pic.twitter.com/LDvPka1W5L — Natalie Noury (@NatalieNoury) July 18, 2022

The Cadillac Lounge’s social media page said it is located at 361 Charles Street in Providence.

Law enforcement later confirmed the man accused in the Cadillac Lounge robbery worked at the business.

“Through interviews from some of the employees, we were able to realize that it did look like an inside job. It was revealed that one of the employees was responsible,” an official said:

Providence police confirm the man they say is responsible for the Cadillac Lounge robbery was an employee there. Jontay Goode is accused of taking more than $20,000, mostly in $1 bills from the Providence strip club. I'll have more at 5 on @wpri12. https://t.co/TRpQ8dM7sH pic.twitter.com/aicIsRuD64 — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) July 19, 2022

