Two Convicted in Plot to Kidnap MI Gov. Whitmer, After Mistrial

The leaders of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020 were convicted on Tuesday, after a trial earlier this year in which a hung jury could not reach a verdict, and acquitted two other defendants of all charges.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., the alleged ringleaders of a bizarre plot to kidnap the governor, were convicted in what described by the Associated Press as a “big victory for the U.S. Justice Department,” just as the hung jury and acquittals in April were described as a “stunning defeat for the government,” amid claims that the FBI set up the plot to entrap the men.

The allegations were revealed as explosive news in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election in a crucial swing state.

In April, as Breitabrt News noted:

Two of the accused, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were acquitted. The jury deadlocked on the charges against Adam Fox and Barry Croft, the supposed leaders of the plot. The Biden campaign and the establishment media treated all of the accused as if they were Trump supporters, yet Caserta was seen online in front of an anarchist flag, and Harris had joined a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020 — both facts that were buried by the Democrat and the media in blaming Trump. At the time the FBI announced the charges in October 2020, with the presidential campaign at a crucial point, Biden suggested that the defendants were white supremacists, and that Trump was at fault for the plot.

There was never any evidence at the time linking Trump to the plot, nor has any emerged since then, in either of the trials.

In a bizarre wrinkle to an already-strange plot, the judge in the case revealed that he had investigated one of the jurors after the defense team was tipped off that the juror had wanted to be selected for the case and planned to convict the defendants.

The judge said the allegations were unfounded.

Eight defendants in the plot are also being prosecuted in the state courts.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.