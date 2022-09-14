A woman was seen in surveillance footage hopping over a counter in an alleged attempt to steal cash from the register at a New York City Burger King.

The incident occurred in the Bronx borough, located at 557 Grand Concourse, at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police say that after the woman had placed an order for food, she jumped over the counter as the employee opened the register and attempted to grab approximately $250 in cash.

A struggle between the employee and the woman ensued while another employee rushed to the aid of their colleague to prevent the cash from being stolen.

The employees successfully stopped the theft and retained the cash, while the female suspect fled the location.

During the struggle, one 23-year-old employee received a laceration to his head but refused medical attention at the scene, police say.

Police are searching for a female in her 20s with a dark skin complexion, approximately 5’7” with a slim build. She was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Tuesday’s attempted robbery at the Burger King is part of a larger crime wave that is occurring in Democrat-controlled New York City.

Reported violent crime in the Big Apple is up by 34.8 percent from this time last year, while robberies are up by 38.9 percent, according to the NYPD.

In the NYPD’s 44th precinct – where the attempted robbery occurred – reported robberies are up by 50.8 percent from this time last year. Overall reported violent crime in the precinct is up by 46.26 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.