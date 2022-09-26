Man Allegedly Hit MTA Conductor in Face at NYC Subway Station

An MTA conductor was randomly punched in the face while working at a Bronx subway station on Tuesday.

Police said the conductor, in his late 40s, had opened a train-car window a the 149th Street-Gran Concourse station that evening when a suspect approached and hit him, the New York Post reported Monday.

The man, who did not say a word, fled the area and had not been apprehended as of Monday.

A surveillance image showed the suspect wearing a black shirt and black hat:

MTA conductor punched in face in unprovoked attack: cops https://t.co/ZhlEiooMYS pic.twitter.com/pwcUSbB4cB — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2022

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment.

In August, a similar instance occurred when a 64-year-old man was attacked on a subway platform in Brooklyn as an unidentified man went onto the tracks, picked up a rock, and allegedly knocked the victim in the head repeatedly.

WANTED ASSAULT: On 8/20/22 @ 12:48 AM S/B 'D' line platform @ Ave H train station @NYPD70PCT the unknown individual engaged the victim in a verbal dispute when the victim was struck in the head with a rock. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website pic.twitter.com/4IGblrqWrI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, social media users commented on the recent Post article, one individual writing, “Need a police officer on every platform and on every train. No more bail reform. Rights of public before criminals.”

“Joe Biden’s America,” another replied.

President Joe Biden’s (D) approval rating dove underwater on each of the main issues named in a recent The Economist/YouGov survey, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

The survey, taken September 17-20, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, found Biden’s overall approval underwater by seven percent, as a majority, 51 percent, find him unfavorable, compared to 44 percent who view him favorably. The gap grows even more when respondents were asked if they approve or disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president — 51 percent disapproving and 42 percent approving.

When it comes to crime, 35 percent approve and 47 percent disapprove.