A mother is accused of fatally stabbing another woman after their daughters were involved in a fight, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

On Thursday at around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Fox Avenue in Spencer — located approximately ten miles from Oklahoma City.

When deputies arrived, Vanessa Wade, a 29-year-old mother, was found in critical condition due to injuries sustained from stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, but she later died.

Investigators discovered that before Wade’s death, her 17-year-old daughter was involved in a fight with a ten-year-old girl whose mother, Kayla Shanee McNeal, 31, broke up the fight. The OCSO noted that Wade and McNeal lived across the street from each other.

After both daughters went home, Wade went across the street to check on her mail, where an altercation between her and McNeal broke out.

The incident escalated to the point where McNeal then allegedly stabbed Wade to death.

According to Wade’s mother, her other child, a 12-year-old son, saw his mother collapse outside the window.

“I got a phone call my 12-year-old grandson called he and said my momma is dead,” Delores Wade told News 9. “It’s going to be a constant reminder every time he comes in and out the house. He’s going to see where his mother fell.”

“She was so outgoing, outspoken,” she added. “She was just a beautiful person, inside and out, and I’m truly going to miss my baby.”

Following the fatal altercation, investigators interviewed McNeal, but she refused to cooperate, the OCSO noted.

McNeal was then listed as a suspect and taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, where she was charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and added that McNeal could be hit with more charges.

