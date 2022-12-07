A Florida man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a dog in public before destroying a church Nativity display in Clearwater, according to police.

On Sunday, Clearwater police received a report at around 4:00 p.m. of a man engaging in sexual misconduct with a Goldendoodle in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road.

The suspect, Chad Mason, 36, apparently knew the owner of the dog and was taking it out for a walk. He then allegedly exposed his genitals in front of witnesses, including a juvenile less than 16 years old, before partaking in the lewd conduct with the animal, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law and Crime.

After being confronted by an individual, he ran from the complex and entered Northwood Presbyterian Church. Mason allegedly started damaging church property, including a Nativity display and breaking several potted plants. The damage was estimated to be worth $400.

The suspect then took off to an adjacent neighborhood where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car, police say.

Officers were able to locate and arrest Mason before bringing him into custody.

Mason faces several charges, including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs, and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

He was held in Pinellas County Jail but was later released on bond. He is set to appear in court next week.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.