The Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of the November 13 killings of four University of Idaho students reportedly attended a class discussion on the case.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger was reportedly more animated following the slayings until they became the focus of conversation during a criminal justice class, classmate BK Norton recently told the New York Post.

At the time, the 28-year-old suspect apparently stayed quiet, the outlet continued:

Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken place and how it was crazy that they had no information, and that we hoped we were all safe.” “I don’t believe he had any reaction,” Norton said of Kohberger. “We had quite a long conversation in class about it too. I don’t believe I remember him commenting about it at all.”

Police and FBI took Kohberger into custody at 3:00 a.m. on Friday in Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported:

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot. Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility https://t.co/gGdWLru0vz pic.twitter.com/JErr0TX1bn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

The young man recently finished his first semester in the criminal justice program. According to the Post, he is being held inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility and is expected to appear in court for an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

“He faces four counts of first degree murder in the violent stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Madison Mogen, 21,” the outlet said:

Kohberger’s prior educational research reportedly included a survey gathering responses from criminals inquiring about how they committed crimes, according to Fox 13.

Some of the prompts were “Why did you choose that victim or target over others?” and “Before making your move, how did you approach the victim or target? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling,” per the outlet:

Meanwhile, the family of Kaylee Goncalves said they do not know the suspect, but they do see connections between her and Kohberger, according to ABC 7.

However, they told the outlet they are not ready to discuss the issue.