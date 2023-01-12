Chicago Police: Armed Men Rob Mail Carrier of Master Keys

Chicago police say a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of his master keys Wednesday in Lincoln Park.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) said a 35-year-old man was standing outside Wednesday morning when two suspects approached him and demanded property while displaying a gun, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of North Ashland, the outlet continued:

But CWB Chicago has learned that the victim is a mail carrier, and the “property” that the robbers demanded from him was a USPS “arrow key.” Those are the master keys that let postal workers unlock collection boxes, parcel lockers, mailbox panels, and apartment building mailroom boxes. After the robbery, the offenders ran east on Altgeld Street, the report said. The suspects are two Black males, one is about 6 feet tall, wearing a black face mask and a black jacket, and the other wore a black and red coat with jeans that have rhinestone decorations, an officer said.

Another U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed recently in Chicago’s Logan Park area when two men approached the carrier and stole several items from her, according to a report.

Many of the city’s postal carriers have been targeted for their master keys, which suspects use to steal mail that later ends up being used in fraud schemes, the Wednesday CWB Chicago article said.

Due to the problem, the U.S. Postal Service has urged citizens to avoid dropping their mail in the blue mailboxes after the last collection time has passed.

Meanwhile, police say a food delivery driver was targeted near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) home on Monday, according to a report.

The suspect allegedly robbed the driver at gunpoint and also stole his car down the street from Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square.

The mayor said Tuesday her plan for tackling crime is “working,” however, recent data shows major crime grew by 41 percent last year, Breitbart News reported Thursday, adding that since Lightfoot took office three years ago, crime grew by 33 percent.