Report: Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Had ‘Little Remorse’ as Teenager

The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students reportedly shared dark thoughts online when he was a young person.

The suspect apparently wrote about being unable to feel emotion and claiming he could do “whatever I want with little remorse,” the New York Times reported Friday:

The new revelations about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, come from posts he made on an online forum in which he discussed his mental health struggles, as well as from interviews with those who knew him and messages he sent to friends that were obtained by The New York Times. They paint a portrait of an anxious, isolated and depressed teenager who turned to heroin use before eventually getting clean and becoming fascinated with studying criminal psychology, saying then that he hoped to one day provide counseling for high-profile criminals.

The 28 year old was arrested in Pennsylvania last month regarding the murders. Breitbart News noted that following the students’ deaths on November 13, police deemed it a “targeted attack.”

The victims were Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho slayings https://t.co/dxoZZ0EkpJ pic.twitter.com/Ug2C5qwcLJ — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2022

The four students were stabbed to death inside the rental home where they lived.

Per the Times, the suspect wrote in 2011 when he was 16 that he felt worthless and “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.”

Kohberger, who was a doctoral student at Washington State University, is facing murder charges.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot. Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility https://t.co/gGdWLru0vz pic.twitter.com/JErr0TX1bn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

During his teenage years, he reportedly posted online that he thought about suicide all the time. Kohberger also reportedly suffered from a neurological condition called visual snow syndrome. The vision of a person with this condition is clouded by dots, according to the Times.

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan told NewsNation recently he believes Kohberger is a controlling type of person:

Meanwhile, the parents of Goncalves said the suspect must pay for his actions and he should face the death penalty.

Steve Goncalves said, “Justice is when you leave the planet and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you are not there.”