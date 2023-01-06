The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say her accused killer must pay for his actions.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves said during a recent interview that justice for their family meant 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger should face the death penalty after he allegedly killed the young woman and three other students, the New York Post reported Friday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot. Courtesy: Monroe County Correctional Facility https://t.co/gGdWLru0vz pic.twitter.com/JErr0TX1bn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Steve Goncalves said the family will forgive the suspect, but said he must pay the price to bring justice for all the victims.

“Justice doesn’t have a room where you can read books and you can go to school and you can have three meals and you can have your vegan diet. To me, that’s not justice. Justice is when you leave the planet and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you are not there,” he told News Nation:

When asked if they support the death penalty for the suspect, the couple said yes.

“If you want to play God’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to Him,” Steve Gonclaves replied, and Kristi added, “We’re glad that we live in Idaho.”

The suspect was arrested December 30 in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement took Kohberger into custody at approximately 3:00 a.m., according to Breitbart News.

When the students were killed in early November, police deemed it a “targeted attack.” The four young people were stabbed several times with a large knife as they slept.

Authorities charged Kohberger with four counts of murder. The other victims in the case were 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho slayings https://t.co/dxoZZ0EkpJ pic.twitter.com/Ug2C5qwcLJ — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2022

Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania on Wednesday and returned to Idaho to face trial, according to Inside Edition:

If the suspect is convicted regarding any of the murder charges against him, he may face a life sentence or death, the Post report said, adding that even if prosecutors seek the death penalty it was unlikely it would come to fruition.

“According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Idaho has only executed three people since the practice resumed in 1976,” the outlet stated.