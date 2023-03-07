A man was accused of stabbing a United Airlines flight attendant with a broken spoon on a flight from Los Angeles, California, to Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, allegedly lunged toward a flight attendant “in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times” on a March 5 flight bound for Boston Logan International Airport, the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicated in a press release.

In a video obtained by WCVB Chicago, the man can be heard threatening other passengers and seemingly attempting to provoke Department of Homeland Security agents to confront him.

“So where’s Homeland Security with the gun? Because I’m waiting for them to point the gun at me so I can show everybody I won’t die when I take every bullet in that clip to wherever in my body they shoot it, and then I will kill every man on this plane.”

He continued the bizarre rant, saying, “My father called himself Dracula,” before promising, “there’s going to be a blood bath everywhere.”

After announcing he was “taking over this plane,” the man can be seen walking down the aisle and approaching two flight attendants, appearing to lunge at one of them.

The DOJ wrote he “allegedly thrust towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon.”

The incident occurred after the plane’s crew came to believe Torres had tampered with one of the doors, according to the DOJ.

“45 minutes prior to landing, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit that a starboard side door located between the first class and coach sections of the aircraft was disarmed,” per the press release.

Staff later found the door’s locking handle had been moved “towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the ‘disarmed’ position” and concluded the man “posed a threat to the aircraft,” according to the DOJ.

The press release indicated the man was taken into custody after the plane landed in Boston. He was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

He is currently in custody awaiting a hearing on March 9, according to the DOJ.