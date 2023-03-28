Trans Activists Pushed Aggressive Rhetoric Before Shooting at Christian School

A protestor holds a placard during the Trans Rights Protest. Protests took place in London following the UK Governments blocking of the gender recognition reform which was passed in December 2022. (Photo by Loredana Sangiuliano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Loredana Sangiuliano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Spencer Lindquist

The transgender movement pushed hostile and apocalyptic rhetoric leading up to the deadly shooting of a Christian school by a transgender person in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Before Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender, carried out a shooting on Nashville, Tennessee’s Covenant Christian Academy, the transgender movement embraced increasingly hostile rhetoric. 

A video of transgender activist Kayla Denker, who goes by “Pinko Scum,” shows him loading and racking an AR-15, with a caption that reads “while advocating for trans people to ‘arm ourselves’ is not any of a solution to the genocide we’re facing …if you transphobes do try to come for me I’m taking a few of you with me.”

In one tweet, a transgender individual with an AR-15 and a handgun is pictured along with the words “Kill christcucks. Behead christcucks” and “crucify filthy christcucks” as well as “slam dunk a christcuck baby into a trashcan.” The post is hashtagged “trans day of vengeance.”

Several different people who identify as transgender have also been photographed wearing T-shirts that read “trans rights … or else” alongside images of an AK-47, M-16, and several other firearms. 

The gun-toting transgender activist was not the only one who described the pushback against transgender ideology as a “genocide.”

Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh called legislation to ban the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and sex change operations on children a “genocide” and pledged to fight the legislation.

“I will burn the session to the ground over this bill” the Democrat stated, also threatening, “If this legislature collectively decides that legislating hate against children is our priority, then I am going to make it painful — painful for everyone.”

In one image, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan can be seen wearing a shirt that says “protect trans kids” alongside an image of a knife. 

Several supporters of the transgender movement have described the political debate over transgender ideology in apocalyptic terms. Just hours before the shooting, California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D) posted a picture celebrating the start of “transgender week of visibility” in a tweet, where he also stated, “The war on trans people continues.”

Breitbart News captured footage from pro-transgender counter-protesters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just south of Nashville. One protester held a sign reading “TRANS GIRLS NEED GUNS.”

Spencer Lindquist / Breitbart News

Meanwhile, activists in Washington, DC, organized an upcoming “transgender day of vengeance,” in order to “stop trans genocide.”

“We need more than visibility,” a graphic for the event reads. It also encouraged attendees to wear a mask. 

A 2022 study found that youth who identify as transgender or “gender-diverse” are the most likely to undergo “violent radicalization.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com

