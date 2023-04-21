The myriad establishment media claims of a “mass shooting” Saturday night at an Alabama birthday party have unraveled as police arrested a sixth shooting suspect Thursday in connection with the attack.

(In November 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a Rand Corporation report which explained that the standard for “mass shootings” was derived from the FBI’s 1980s definition of a “mass murderer” as an individual who “kills four or more people in a single incident, not including himself.” )

Breitbart News reported that two teen brothers, 17-year-old Tyreik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the shooting.

The police released few details upon announcing the arrests of the two teens, and soon began announcing arrests of other suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

By Thursday night WVTM/AP reported that a total of six teens–the McCullough brothers and four others–had been arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with reckless murder.

Four people were killed in the Saturday night attack and numerous others injured.

Two days after the shooting, Police made clear that no shell casings from rifles were found at the scene, only shell casings from handguns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News