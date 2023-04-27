North Carolina Man Accused of Sexual Activity with Dog in Graphic Video

A man in Rowan County, North Carolina, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a dog belonging to him and his girlfriend.

Authorities charged 31-year-old Cody Sprague with committing crimes against nature, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

“Under the North Carolina Gen. Stat. Section 14-177, a person is guilty of a Class I felony when committing a crime against nature, ‘with mankind or beast,'” the Arnold & Smith Attorneys at Law website reads.

The charges came once the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office found out the suspect sent a graphic video of the alleged incident that apparently happened inside the couple’s home.

However, the girlfriend reportedly had no knowledge of the encounter. Sprague later confessed, according to investigators, and the acts were apparently not performed on the dog but on the man.

Man allegedly posts video of himself engaging in sex with dog https://t.co/055GvSdr3q pic.twitter.com/srdMNZTmtg — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on the Post‘s story, one person writing, “Where’s PETA on this one?”

“This is the second one in a few weeks FFS. What the hell is happening to people’s minds?” another questioned.

Officials held the suspect on a $20,000 bond. The Post article noted more charges were likely as authorities continue their investigation into the matter. A similar instance occurred recently when a woman was arrested on charges of unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal, Breitbart News reported April 8.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Denise Frazier of Laurel, Mississippi, who is being held at the county detention center on a $25,000 bond.

An investigation was opened after sheriff’s officials were alerted to a video that reportedly showed an act between a woman and male dog.

“Disturbing, extremely disturbing videos that I can’t even wrap my head around it,” lead investigator Sergeant JD Carter stated.

“I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it,” Carter added.

The dog allegedly shown in the video was a German shepherd. If convicted, the woman could face ten years behind bars.