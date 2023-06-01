A group is accused of robbing a Chicago man at gunpoint outside his house while his family was inside on Friday as the city is plagued with crime.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. when the Hermosa neighborhood resident, Victor Galena Sr., was heading out for work, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The suspects are accused of targeting him and two others. The man’s son, Victor Galena Jr., said they pointed a gun at his father and someone else standing nearby.

Surveillance footage shows the incident unfold:

Prior to the alleged robbery, the victims had been counting the money they were going to use to buy construction tools when they were targeted.

The son explained that Galena Sr.’s wife, children, sister, and nephews were resting inside the house. He said, “In case they tried to force their way in there, then he was going to fight back.”

The suspects in the case remain on the loose, per the Post article.

Meanwhile, law enforcement said the group did the same thing to at least 10 other individuals, and CBS Chicago reported Sunday that police alerted citizens after nearly 50 armed carjackings and robberies took place across the city.

The common threads among the incidents were that food vendors and people arriving at home or leaving for work were being targeted, the outlet noted.

The group of three to four suspects was described as males whose ages ranged from 17 to 21 years old. During the incidents, they wore black ski masks, dark clothes, and blue gloves.

12th District @chicagocaps12 Community Alert! pic.twitter.com/c0Yx3xhfQt — Chicago Police, 12th District Near West (@ChicagoCAPS12) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, law enforcement said armed robbers were involved in ten holdups in the span of 30 minutes on May 14, according to a report, and “Chicago police have confirmed the group attacked a nearly 60-year-old man.”

As residents suffer under rampant crime in the area, 50 Chicagoans were shot and ten of them died during Brandon Johnson’s (D) first Memorial Day weekend as mayor, according to Breitbart News.

“Ironically, 46 people were shot during Memorial Day weekend 2022, which was the last Memorial Day weekend overseen by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D),” the outlet said.

In addition, a recent study found over half of those living in gun-controlled Chicago will witness a shooting by the time they reach 40 years old.

WATCH — Chicago Police Superintendent: Overnight Looting Was an ‘Incident of Pure Criminality’

Chicago Police / Periscope