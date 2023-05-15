Chicago law enforcement said armed robbers were involved in ten holdups over the course of 30 minutes on Sunday.

The incidents happened on the West and Northwest Sides, and police said a group of four men wearing ski masks and hoodies targeted several people while riding in a grey Hyundai Elantra, according to CWB Chicago.

Chicago police have confirmed the group attacked a nearly 60-year-old man.

That incident was caught on camera and shows the grey vehicle pull up alongside a white van parked on West Dickens.

Three individuals exit the car and appear to be holding guns while aiming them at the victim. Per the CWB report, they opened the driver’s side door, removed the man, beat him up, then took his property before fleeing the scene.

Police alleged the group robbed about three others in the following minutes. The group is also accused of committing similar robberies in the area involving people walking on sidewalks or parking their cars.

The outlet listed the locations and times when the incidents occurred:

the 3900 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park at 7:20 a.m.

the 3900 block of West Le Moyne in Humboldt Park at 7:30 a.m.

the 1800 block of North Kedvale in Hermosa at 7:32 a.m.

the 4100 block of West Wabansia in Hermosa at 7:34 a.m.

the 4400 block of West Palmer in Hermosa at 7:35 a.m. and again at 7:37 a.m.

the 4300 block of West Dickens in Hermosa (video above) at 7:38 a.m.

the 2200 block of North Kenneth in Hermosa at 7:40 a.m.

the 1700 block of North Pulaski in Hermosa at 7:41 a.m.

the 4100 block of West Palmer in Hermosa at 7:50 a.m.

One social media user who commented on the report said, “Well, that neighborhood vote for Brandon Johnson. They got what they deserve.”

“Well let’s see how our new mayor handles this,” another replied.

In April, Johnson, the far-left “progressive” candidate who ran on a plan to defund Chicago’s police, won his runoff campaign to become mayor, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet said he previously criticized the “now deposed Mayor Lori Lightfoot — who opposed defunding the police — and insisted that ‘she’s on the wrong side of history. … And the other side of the building has to come to their own reckoning.'”

Johnson also said, “This will give the county commissioners a road map for taking millions of waste spent on incarceration and policing and reinvesting it.”

Per the CWB Chicago report, law enforcement described the suspects as black men whose ages range from 18- to 25-years-old.

Citizens with more information about the incidents were urged to call Area Five detectives by dialing 312-746-7394 and reporting on crime pattern P23-5-037.

Breitbart News has covered extensively gun crimes plaguing Chicago residents.