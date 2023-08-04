Mother Sentenced in Cold Case of Newborn Found Dead Off Florida Coast

The mother of an infant whose body was found floating off the Florida coast in 2018 will spend the next 14 years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday, WPTV reported.

“Arya Singh, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the high-profile case of ‘Baby June,’ but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, along with abuse of a dead human body,” according to the report.

Singh will have ten years of probation following her release from prison.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a statement, saying that “justice has been served with this sentence.”

We are releasing new information regarding the baby found floating on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. Join us LIVE today at 3:30pm. pic.twitter.com/ko4SfRQbT6 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 7, 2018

“Ms. Singh went to a hotel room alone and gave birth to a child. As a result of her actions or inactions, the baby died. Ms. Singh never called 911, she never sought medical treatment, she never asked for help for her child, and she never dropped the baby off at a fire station,” the statement reads.

“As the child’s mother, under the circumstances she placed herself in, she was the only person who could have saved that child’s life. Instead she disposed of her baby in the Boynton Inlet, in the hopes no one would know what she had done,” the statement continues. “There must be a consequence for that. And in this case, the consequence is 14 years of prison followed by 10 years of probation. Justice has been served with this sentence.”

The remains of “Baby June” were found in the Boynton Beach Inlet on June 1, 2018, by an off-duty firefighter who was on a charter boat.

“Singh was arrested years later, in December 2022, after detectives used DNA collected from the father and covertly from Singh herself. A genealogy website helped piece together the baby’s family tree,” according to NBC6. “Cellphone records also showed Singh had been near the inlet about 40 hours before the baby’s body was found.”