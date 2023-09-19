Carjackers targeted a man in Westport, Connecticut, on Sunday and stole his Aston Martin from his garage, police say.

The incident happened at a residence on Bayberry Lane before 4:00 p.m. when the resident pulled into his garage to park, NBC Connecticut reported Monday.

Moments later, two suspects entered the building and approached the man, who was still sitting in the driver’s seat, according to surveillance footage.

One of the suspects opened the driver’s side door while the other person opened the door of a vehicle parked nearby to look inside it:

The suspects then appeared to drag the man out of the vehicle. The victim is heard saying, “No, no” repeatedly as the scene unfolds.

When one of the suspects hops into the driver’s seat and revs the engine, the man shouts for someone inside the home to call law enforcement for help.

At one point, one of the suspects appears to have the man in a chokehold as he tries to keep them from taking his car. The victim screams, “Police!” as the alleged thief appears to punch him in the head multiple times.

Someone else out of view is heard screaming as the suspect in the driver’s seat backs out of the garage, picks up his alleged partner in crime, and flees the scene with him.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the ordeal, the NBC report said.

“Authorities think the carjackers arrived in a dark blue BMW, which was seen leaving the area along with the stolen blue Aston Martin. The two vehicles were last seen heading north on Route 8,” the outlet noted.

In an update Monday, the Westport Police Department said there had not yet been any major developments in the case.

Westport Police Investigate Residential Burglary and CarjackingUPDATE 09/18/2023: There have been no significant developments in the investigation as of this writing. The Aston Martin has not been recovered and there have been no arrests. The dark blue BMW that was involved was later reported stolen from Norwalk. On Sunday, September 17, 2023 at approximately 3:50 PM Westport Police responded to a residential burglary and carjacking on Bayberry Lane. The complainant reported that as they returned home and pulled into their garage, two (2) suspects entered the garage. The suspects assaulted the complainant while they were seated in the vehicle and subsequently stole their blue Aston Martin after forcibly removing the victim. It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle. The complaint suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault but declined medical attention. Broadcast messages were sent to neighboring towns and Connecticut State Police. Both of these vehicles were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8. The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact us at (203)341-6080. It is believed that our victim was targeted and followed back to their residence. Therefore, Westport Police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911. Posted by Westport Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

“The Aston Martin has not been recovered and there have been no arrests. The dark blue BMW that was involved was later reported stolen from Norwalk,” the agency explained.

Social media users were quick to comment on the alleged crime, one person writing, “It’s Connecticut. He isn’t armed.”

“If you’re gonna have that much invested in cars, you better make sure you’re armed,” another person stated.

In April, another Connecticut man fended off suspects in an attempted carjacking in Rocky Hill.