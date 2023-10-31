An Idaho man and his mother were arrested after the man allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl, and his mother drove her out-of-state for an abortion without parental consent, police said.

Kadyn Leo Swainston, 18, and his mother, Rachael Swainston, 42, both of Pocatello, “have each been charged with several felony crimes following a Pocatello police investigation that was launched in June after a 15-year-old girl’s mother contacted authorities to report that her daughter had been raped,” the Idaho State Journal reported on Monday, citing police and court records.

Kadyn is facing charges of rape, second-degree kidnapping, and three counts of producing child sexually exploitative material, which are all felonies, according to the report. His mother, Rachael, is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of harboring a wanted felon, all of which are also felonies.

Police said the investigation began on June 18 after a woman contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report that her teenage daughter had been raped and taken to Bend, Oregon, for an abortion without her consent.

The 15-year-old girl, in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center on August 2, alleged that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Kadyn when he was 17 years old, which continued after he turned 18 years old. The teen girl told the investigator she discovered she was pregnant shortly after Kadyn turned 18 and that she was “happy” about the pregnancy, police said. However, she said Kadyn was not excited about the pregnancy and told her to get an abortion, according to the report.

The girl told police that Rachael rented a car on May 18 and took her and Kadyn to Bend, Oregon, where she had an abortion, the report states. Police said the girl provided them with a copy of her post-abortion medical paperwork.

Police corroborated this account by obtaining search warrants for Kadyn’s and Rachael’s phone records, which revealed they had traveled to Oregon on May 18, the report states.

The girl also gave police permission to forensically extract data from her phone, which led to police allegedly finding three sexually explicit pictures and a video of Kadyn and the girl, according to the report.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at the home where Rachael and Kadyn lived. Police interviewed Kadyn that same day, in which he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old after he turned 18 years old. He also allegedly told police his mother took the girl to Oregon to have an abortion, according to the report.

While police were searching the residence, they found more than 40 grams of meth in Rachael’s room, the report states.

“[They also] arrested a man that was staying in her storage shed, Rick A Parsons Jr., who was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for felony meth trafficking charges,” according to the report.

Subsequently, Kadyn and Rachael were arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

“Kadyn and Rachael appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for separate arraignment hearings on Friday, during which they were both ordered to be released on their own recognizance,” the report states.

“Both are due back in court on Nov. 7 for separate preliminary hearings that will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against them to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial,” it continues.

Rachael faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if convicted on the felony meth trafficking charge. She also faces up to 44 years in prison and a fine of up to $130,000 for the four other felony charges, the report states.

Kadyn faces up to life in prison if convicted on the rape charge and faces a maximum penalty of up to 115 years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000 for the four other felony charges.