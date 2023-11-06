Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell (D) launched an investigation Monday into how purported images of the transgender Nashville shooter’s manifesto “could have been released.”

WSMV 4 reported O’Connell saying:

I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.

News Channel 5 pointed to the investigation in an X post:

The Nashville mayor's office has confirmed they are working with Metro legal to determine how those images were released to anyone. We are working to update this story. https://t.co/wRm7JjgWcs — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) November 6, 2023

Metro Law Director Wally Dietz clarified that he will undertake an investigation at O’Connell’s direction. “At the request of the Mayor, I am initiating a full investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what happened,” Dietz said.

Beyond confirming the beginnings of the investigation, Dietz walked the same line as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), stating, “I cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the documents due to the existing lawsuit.”

Early Monday, Breitbart News spoke with the TBI and communications director Josh Devine, who said, “We’re aware of the images, yes, but we’re not offering confirmation on their authenticity.”

Later on Monday, MNPD released a statement indicating the broadly circulated images — purportedly of the Nashville shooter’s manifesto — are “not MNPD crime scene images.” However, they did not deny their authenticity.

