A man is accused of sucker punching a grandfather pushing his grandchild in a stroller on Monday in Calabasas, California.

The suspect is also apparently linked to another attack in the area not long before the incident involving the elderly man, Fox 11 reported Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said Angel Sanchez Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday. The attacks were apparently against people of the Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

In video footage of the incident involving the grandfather, a man wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark colored pants, and a backwards baseball cap is seen approaching the victim as he pushes the stroller.

The suspect appears to punch the man in the face which causes him to fall on the ground. The stroller is tipped over as the suspect walks calmly away from the scene.

The 60 year old victim told Fox he suffered several broken facial bones and might need to undergo surgery. The baby in the stroller was reportedly bruised during the incident.

In an updated social media post Wednesday, LASD shared images of the suspect and his vehicle: *UPD* #LASD Arrested Pedestrian Assault Suspect, Angel Sanchez Jr., #Calabasashttps://t.co/XCIPDi371v Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station at (818) 878-1808 or Anonymously at (800) 222-8477 https://t.co/1uIrQjp2c8 pic.twitter.com/1kOICOx1kQ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 7, 2023

“On Tuesday, the LASD also reported that the same suspect was wanted in connection with another attack against a juvenile, also a member of the AAPI community, that happened before the incident involving the man with the stroller,” the Fox article said.

The teenager’s boxing coach told the outlet the incident happened as the young man was on his way to the gym. However, the young victim was able to fight back and escape the situation, according to the coach.

One neighbor said in regard to the attack on the grandfather, “It feels really random. This is a safe neighborhood, and we’re all just absolutely horrified that something could happen here to somebody doing something so innocent like walking their child.”

The Fox article noted the investigation into the attacks remains ongoing and citizens with more information were urged to contact officials at the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station by dialing 818-878-1808.