Chicago Police: Man Knocked Victim Unconscious for Standing Near His Bike

A Chicago man is accused of slugging a CTA passenger on October 11 because the individual was standing too close to his bike.

The incident happened on a Red Line train in the Chicago Loop, CWB Chicago reported Friday. The outlet identified the suspect as 33-year-old Joshua Savado, who is facing charges regarding the incident.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

After Savado was arrested on Sunday, Judge William Fahy ordered the man detained as he waits for his trial.

The CWB Chicago report detailed the case:

Savado and the 53-year-old victim were on the same train car when Savado screamed for the victim to “get the f**k away” from his bike, prosecutors said in a detention petition. A few minutes later, Savado “screamed that he had told [the victim] to get the f**k away from his bike and that this was his f**king train,” the petition continued.

CTA cameras reportedly caught the moment the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the face, a blow that knocked the person out cold.

The suspect allegedly continued to attack the victim who was laying on the floor.

“When the train arrived at Lake Street, Savado allegedly dragged the victim’s body onto the platform and then returned to the train car and continued his journey,” the CWB Chicago article said. The news comes as Chicago residents are suffering from a crime plague, per Breitbart News reports. The beating resulted in the victim suffering facial fractures and a doctor had to perform surgery on the person’s eye.

Judge Fahy noted that the suspect has an “extensive criminal history.” The CWB Chicago article also detailed several of Savado’s previous arrests.

One of those included:

Allegations that he slapped a 66-year-old man sitting in a wheelchair in Rogers Park, then threw a vase at the victim and the victim’s caretaker on September 22, 2015, and then fought with arresting officers. He pleaded guilty to a single count of misdemeanor battery a year later in exchange for a two-day jail sentence, according to court records.

It is important to note that approximately 30 individuals were shot and one of them died over Thanksgiving weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported on November 27.