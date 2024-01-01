A Colorado mother accused of killing her two young children and injuring a third was arrested in the United Kingdom on Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Authorities did not provide further details on the overseas arrest of 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, but they said they are working with several law enforcement agencies, the Associated Press reported.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at Singler’s home on December 19. There, officers found Singler with minor injuries, as well as her injured 11-year-old daughter and the bodies of her nine-year-old daughter and her seven-year-old son.

Police said the burglary report turned out to be unfounded, and Singler, who had initially cooperated with police, disappeared during the investigation.

“Authorities were unable to apprehend her after obtaining an arrest warrant Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations,” the report states.

Singler had not been under surveillance and was last seen in Colorado Springs on Dec. 23, said Ira Cronin, spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The injured 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for a few days and is recovering in Colorado Springs, Cronin added.

“The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues,” the report states, citing court filings.

Singler was arrested by the National Crime Agency in Kensington, west London, on 30 December and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Day facing extradition to the United States.

She has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.