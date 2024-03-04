Violence erupted among a huge crowd of teenagers in Chicago’s South Loop on Saturday after social media posts initiated the gathering.

Two teenagers at the scene were shot and one of them died, CWB Chicago reported Sunday. The outlet noted that police made several arrests while officers and community outreach workers struggled to take control of the crowd.

2 teenagers were shot, one fatally, as hundreds of people flooded the South Loop on Saturday evening. Cops made dozens of arrests, including the suspected shooter. Video via @ChicagoCritter and audio of CPD radio traffic are included in our report:https://t.co/Lf6POIrTUZ — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 3, 2024

The incident happened near Roosevelt and Canal, the report explained:

Part of the group was gathered in the parking lot of BMO Harris Bank, 522 West Roosevelt, when at least one gunman fired shots at 8:06 p.m., according to a CPD media statement and witnesses. Officers, already in the area, immediately called out shots fired on the radio and responded to the scene. They began lifesaving efforts, detained the gunman, and recovered a firearm, police said. A 17-year-old boy who suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and neck was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 15-year-old boy was listed in fair condition at Stroger with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The 17-year-old victim was identified as Jeremy Smith, CBS Chicago reported Sunday.

A business owner in the area who spoke with the outlet said, “Enough is enough. We need to do something about it and somebody needs to do something about it fast.” He added that his business employs security guards and they lock the doors for a while sometimes because “there’s only so much that we can do.” Watch video:

According to the CWB Chicago article, David Harris, who is the commander of CPD’s Central (1st) District, said on the radio during the incident that anyone found on the street would be locked up.

“We’re going to do a mass arrest. All these kids are going to jail,” he stated.

Some of the teenagers gathered in the parking lot outside the Verve Credit Union, the CWB Chicago report said.

Video footage shows the teenagers and at one point, a fight appears to erupt. Those at the gathering are seen filming it with their phones. Further into the clip, a police officer appears to be taking a young woman into custody as shouts, screams, and laughter are heard in the background:

Crowds of teenagers took over the streets of Chicago's South Loop last night.

As a result of this chaos, which lasted several hours, two people were injured pic.twitter.com/sqqiGmc40A — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) March 3, 2024

Authorities filed misdemeanor charges against twelve individuals and a few of them were cited for violating curfew. An 18-year-old woman identified as Sybrina Collins is facing a charge of misdemeanor resisting, according to a police spokesperson.

“Accused of misdemeanor disorderly conduct were boys ages 14, 16, and 17 and girls ages 16 and 17. The oldest boy was also charged with misdemeanor assault, as was a second 17-year-old boy. Two girls, ages 16 and 17, were charged with reckless conduct,” according the CWB Chicago report.

In April, Chicago’s then Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson (D) said he did not condone violence but added that “it is not constructive to demonize” a group of teenagers who had rioted four nights in a row, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” Johnson said.