Police officers in Chicago believed they had interrupted a man sexually assaulting a woman on Monday, when the suspect made a chilling claim.

The incident happened when officers were called to the scene of a sexual assault in progress on South Chappel just before 9:00 p.m., CWB Chicago reported Friday.

Authorities reportedly found a woman, age 24, who was being attacked and who had also been sexually assaulted. Responding officers quickly detained the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keenan Jackson.

An image shows the man involved in the case:

Chicago police thought they interrupted a sexual assault in progress when they saw a man attacking a woman on the South Side this week. But the man allegedly offered a different explanation: "I wasn't trying to rape her, I was trying to kill her."https://t.co/AwVrhDqKNM — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) March 8, 2024

The suspect reportedly told law enforcement officials, “I wasn’t trying to rape her, I was trying to kill her,” adding, “I will get out of jail and find that b**ch and kill her.”

The CWB Chicago report said when Jackson was found, allegedly on top of the victim, officials noticed his pants had been pulled down and the woman’s lower clothing had been shredded.

The suspect is accused of hitting her over and over in the head and face. She was eventually listed in critical condition at a hospital. The suspect claimed the woman took his money to buy drugs and that is why he attacked her.

RELATED VIDEO — Chicago Mayor on Increase in Most Violent Crime: “Reparations” Money Will Help:

A criminal complaint levied against the suspect said it was determined the victim suffered a fractured nasal bone, facial hematoma, and a laceration of her oral cavity.

Officials did not charge Jackson with sexual assault but charged him with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The CWB Chicago report noted in conclusion that “Judge Charles Beach detained Jackson as a safety threat.”

The news comes as Chicago suffers under rampant crime.

Approximately 21 individuals were shot and four died over the weekend period of February 23 through 25 in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported February 27.

It is important to note that a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found a majority of U.S. citizens believe crime is getting worse in President Joe Biden’s (D) America as the November presidential election approaches, Breitbart News reported February 15.