Police: Missouri Teen ‘Critically Injured’ in Fight After Head Bashed into Pavement

A Missouri highschooler is in critical condition while another teen is in custody on assault charges after a brawl turned into one girl brutally bashing the head of another into the pavement.

Disturbing cell phone footage shows the moment a fight between two female juveniles went way too far as one girl quickly overpowered her opponent, knocked her to the ground, punched her in the face several times, and repeatedly slammed her head into the street.

Other teens appeared to be too busy fighting each other and recording the incident on their cell phones to step in and diffuse the violent situation.

The fighting continued as the injured girl lay unresponsive on the ground, seemingly convulsing.

At least six other teens appeared to participate in the brawl, and kept senselessly beating each other until the viral clip ended after about one minute.

The video caused outrage on social media, with many complaining that mainstream media wouldn’t cover it due to the races of the individuals involved — the aggressor appears to be black, and the injured girl appears to be white.

GRAPHIC: A student in @HazelwoodSD is in the hospital in critical condition after being brutally beaten with her head smashed against the pavement by a mob of students. Multiple people watch and do nothing. You won’t hear about this story on the MSM. pic.twitter.com/dGzr2Kn6HP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2024

The incident took place at an intersection near Hazelwood East High School on Friday, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

The juvenile female seen being bashed in the video was left “critically injured” by a “severe head injury,” police said in a press release posted to Facebook.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested the next day and “is currently being held by St. Louis County Family Court on Assault charges.”

Hazelwood School District told FOX 2 in a statement, “It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt.”

Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police added.