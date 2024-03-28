Florida property owners will get some relief after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed an anti-squatting bill on Wednesday, a move that was commemorated by a “professional squatter-remover.”

HB 621 strengthens penalties for illegal squatters and makes it easier for homeowners to evict them by authorizing sheriffs to help remove them.

“We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) also celebrated the legislation, saying “Florida is once again leading the nation, this time in securing our state against squatters.”

She continued on to blame the Biden administration for allowing illegal migrants to take advantage of squatter’s rights, referencing a viral video posted by a Venezuelan TikTok star who instructed fellow immigrants to “invade” houses.

“Biden has allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood across the border. After video evidence of their plan to take over homes emerged, we’re ensuring Floridians are protected from this egregious and brazen scheme,” Moody said. “I’m grateful to Governor DeSantis for signing this important legislation into law, and to Representative Kevin Steele for carrying this bill through Session.”

“Professional squatter-remover” Flash Shelton first encountered the problem when people decided to squat in his mother’s California property following his father’s death, he told Fox News.

In a Wednesday interview with “America Reports,” Shelton recalled how local law enforcement refused to evict the squatters.

“I decided to break the laws down and figured out that if they could take a house, I could take a house, and I got my squatters out in less than a day, and I decided to devote the attention I was getting from my YouTube channel to do something good,” he said.

“I announced a year ago I was going to fight for squatter law change, and then I opened up Squatter Hunters to help homeowners get rid of their squatters.”

He referred to the new Florida law as a “positive step” towards setting a nationwide anti-squatting precedent as more and more cases pop up in other states.

“As long as we can absolutely detail out the difference between squatting being criminal and tenant rights being civil, then I think it will make the difference and give the homeowners the balance and support that they deserve,” Shelton added.