VIDEO: Severed Arm Found in Illinois May Belong to Woman Who Was Murdered, Dismembered After First Date

Family members of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, woman, named Sade Robinson, who was killed and dismembered in April believe a severed arm found at a beach in Waukegan, Illinois, belongs to her.

On Friday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said a photo of an arm that has been making rounds online is the arm that was found at that location, Fox 6 reported.

Images show the victim and the suspect in the case, identified as 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office reportedly informed the family that it located the arm. However, the agency must wait for DNA results to confirm to whom the arm belongs.

“The family is still struggling quite a bit and really, really needs prayers at this time,” family friend Dr. Erika Brown said.

The Fox report continued:

Investigators told FOX6 the arm was found on Saturday night. A Waukegan police officer said the beach where the arm washed up is typically busy, and it’s not clear exactly where along the lakefront it was found. An extensive search of the area in the days since did not uncover anything else, police said. … Most recently, remains “believed to be” Robinson’s were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18. Searches in and around Milwaukee County have yielded no discoveries since then. The first body part found was a human leg, later determined to be Robinson’s, near the lake in Cudahy. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.

Anderson allegedly killed and dismembered the victim after their first date, and she was reported to be at the man’s home the night she went missing.

CBS 58 reported on April 22 that Anderson pleaded not guilty in the case. At the time, the report also said the exact location of Robinson’s death remained uncertain:

Prosecutors say it happened sometime between when the two arrived at Anderson’s house at 9:24 p.m. April 1, and when Anderson left Warnimont Park at 4:30 a.m. April 2, a span of more than seven hours. Last week we secured home surveillance video that shows Robinson’s car leaving Anderson’s home at 12:47 a.m. before it goes through Milwaukee and eventually ends up at the park.

Per the Fox article, officials have charged the suspect with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building. He may face life behind bars.

Video footage shows loved ones gathered at a memorial service for Robinson, grieving her:

“She was an angelic spirit,” her mother told those in attendance.