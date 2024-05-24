Chicago: Man Shot At Same Address Where Two Were Shot Wednesday

A 48-year-old man was shot in Chicago shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday at the same address where two men were shot two days prior, on Wednesday.

CWBChicago reported that police responded to the Friday morning scene at 12:44 and found the 48-year-old had been “shot in the torso.”

The wounded man was hospitalized in fair condition but “was uncooperative with details.”

The address of the shooting, 6002 North Kenmore, is the same one where two men were shot and seriously injured Wednesday just before 8:00 p.m.

Over 40 rounds were fired in the Wednesday evening incident.

WGNTV noted that Wednesday’s two shooting victims, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old, “self-transported to Swedish Hospital.”

The Chicago Sun-Times maintains a database which shows 173 people have been killed in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago between January 1, 2024, and May 24, 2024.

