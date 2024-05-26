WATCH: Brawl Between Adults and Kids Breaks Out at Tennessee Kindergarten Graduation

Chaos erupted at a Tennessee kindergarten graduation ceremony when a brawl broke out between at least ten adults and children.

A distressing video shows the May 15 incident unfold at Buckley Carpenter Elementary School in Somerville, a small town outside of Memphis. The fight unfolded after tensions between two women in the crowd boiled over to other members of the audience, police told Fox 13 Memphis.

Memphis Kindergarten graduation – Fight breaks out. This should never happen in Kindergarten. Where is the rage at such a young age coming from? pic.twitter.com/D5WpwO3usW — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) May 26, 2024

Tyeisha Humphreys and Kierra Smith allegedly began fighting in the bleachers of the school gymnasium while multiple people down on the floor began exchanging punches as well.

Humphreys reportedly blamed the fight on Smith, telling police that they have a long history and that she had already taken out a protection order against her. Humphreys accused Smith of smacking her first, while “Smith insisted that her childhood acquaintance ignited the brawl,” the New York Post reported.

Humphreys was arrested for violating an order of protection, inciting a riot, and three counts of simple assault.

Records obtained by Fox 13 Memphis show that a man identified as Dantavious Gilchrease was also charged for an argument that spilled outside of the building, during which he allegedly told Humphreys’ mother, Ronda Humphreys, that he would shoot her in the face.

Ronda Humphreys, who was also arrested in the fight, told the local outlet that she was wrongfully arrested and witnessed her son being elbowed in the head by an adult during the brawl.

“It’s really embarrassing for the county. I hope the law can get to the bottom of this and I can clear my name and find what really happened to my son because the board won’t let me look at the video,” she said.

“I got hysterical. The police called the ambulance,” she added. “They said he had a concussion and released him.”

Several children were charged as well.