Prosecutors say mere weeks after a judge removed a Chicago suspect’s ankle monitor, he was involved in a robbery that turned fatal.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kameron Freeman’s ankle monitor was removed while he awaited trial for possessing a stolen vehicle, CWB Chicago reported Monday.

However, once he no longer had the monitor on his leg, Freeman was accused in a deadly encounter with an Uber driver while also being accused of joining a group in another robbery.

It is important to note that at least 16 individuals were shot and one of them died over the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported Monday. In addition, 10 people were shot and two of them died in Chicago on the first night of Memorial Day weekend.

In May 2023, authorities arrested Freeman after he bailed out of a stolen car on North Lockwood. Following the incident, Judge Susana Ortiz placed the suspect on electric monitoring. However, Judge Michael Hood removed it months later.

The CWB Chicago article continued:

Five weeks later, on December 3, Uber driver Mohammed Al Hijoj picked up Freeman, 18-year-old Zayin Kelly, and two other people and drove them to the 1700 block of North Lotus, prosecutors said. A witness seated in another car saw Al Hijoj’s Cadillac Escalade pull over and observed someone climb from the back seat to the front seat of Al Hijoj’s vehicle. According to prosecutors, Al Hijoj raised his hands, and another occupant of the car patted him down from the back seat. As the witness ran into his home to call 911, he heard a gunshot from outside.

The limo driver, who had moved to America from Jordan and was pursuing a doctorate, was shot several times and eventually died.

Video footage shows photos of the victim, Freeman, and Kelly:

Freeman later pleaded guilty regarding the stolen vehicle case and was sentenced to probation along with obtaining his GED.

He was later allegedly involved in the robbery of a woman at gunpoint, and the incident was linked to a group of suspects that committed approximately 10 holdups.

“Judge Shauna Boliker detained Freeman on charges of murder during the commission of a forcible felony and armed robbery,” the CWB Chicago report said, adding Kelly was also charged with the Uber driver’s murder.