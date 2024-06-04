Tennessee Woman Arrested After 1-Month-Old Overdoses on Fentanyl

A Tennessee woman is accused of aggravated child neglect after a one-month-old baby in her care overdosed on fentanyl on Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Frances Grech, 34, brought the baby to Hendersonville Hospital where the child began vomiting and changing color, WSMV reported, citing police. The baby was taken to Centennial Pediatrics where the child tested positive for fentanyl. Hospital staff subsequently notified police and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS), according to the report.

Grech allegedly tried to blame her friend for the baby’s overdose in an interview with a detective.

“The detective spoke with Grech who told them she had a friend come over for a girls’ night. After some time, Grech checked the baby’s forehead. About ten minutes later, the victim began to vomit and started to get pale. Grech then said the baby went limp,” the report states, citing an arrest report. “Grech then took the baby to the hospital.”

The detective questioned Grech about her drug use, and Grech allegedly admitted to doing amphetamine on Friday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to the report.

The baby overdosed a little more than a day after Grech allegedly used drugs, and Grech also tested positive for fentanyl, according to the report.

Grech was arrested and is facing an aggravated child neglect charge, the report states.