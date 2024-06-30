3 Arrested in Indiana After Baby Found with 12 Fractures, THC in System

Three people were arrested in Evansville, Indiana, after a three-month-old baby was found with twelve fractures and exposure to THC, 44 News reported Friday.

Keegan Nunnally, Heather Meyer, and Jesse Meyer were arrested on neglect charges Thursday and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $750 bonds, according to the report.

An investigation began after Marc and Heather, the child’s grandmother, took the baby to a hospital, according to the Evansville Police Department. Heather said she took the baby to the hospital because of a visible injury he had on his chest, according to the report.

While at the hospital, healthcare workers discovered that the baby had 12 fractures, including to both femurs, according to the report. They also found that the child had THC in his system.

Following the discovery of the fractures and THC and the baby’s system, the police department’s Juvenile Investigations Unit and the Department of Child Services responded to the hospital.

“Through their investigation, authorities say they believe Keegan, who is the child’s father, may have caused the injuries to the infant,” according to the report. “Along with Keegan, Heather, and Jesse, police say the infant’s juvenile mother also lives in the home with the 3-month-old victim, but that she hasn’t been charged at this time.”