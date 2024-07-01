Escaped California Inmate Arrested in NYC 13 Years Later

A California inmate who vanished from a Bay-area prison camp has been arrested 13 years later — in New York City.

Eduardo Hernandez was last seen by authorities in 2011 at the Delta Conservation Camp in Suisun City, officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a statement Friday.

Hernandez was originally sentenced in 2005 to serve 13 years in prison for carjacking someone with a firearm in Los Angeles County. He was then sent to the camp in Solano County, from which he simply “walked away” in 2011, according to the CDCR.

What the press release failed to mention was that he escaped with another inmate, Jose Padilla, who has still not been found, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hernandez was “apprehended without incident in New York City” on May 20, the CDRC said.

The department added, “Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.”

Another escaped inmate from the Delta camp, James Xiong, was captured after about two weeks on the run following his May 13, 2024, escape from custody, officials said in a statement.